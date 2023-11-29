Govt’s top priority to provide quality telecom services to masses: Dr.Saif

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said on Wednesday that providing quality telecom services to the masses was the government’s top priority, ARY News reported.

“The government is taking all possible steps to improve connectivity in the country,” he said during a meeting with the Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON, along with CEO Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim.

Matters of mutual interest related to the telecom sector were also discussed during the meeting, said a news release.

During discussions with the VEON delegation, Dr Umar Saif mentioned that the tech-neutral spectrum would be auctioned soon to enhance telecom services for the public.

Vowing to launch 5G, he expressed that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication would provide every possible cooperation to the telecom industry. Smart mobile phones would be provided in easy installments soon, he added.

Dr Umar Saif informed the delegation that Pakistan has a conducive investment atmosphere, urging Jazz to invest in e-agriculture, e-education, and e-health sectors.

He also commended the VEON Group for its efforts in the technology field and the provision of smartphones.

VEON, CEO Aamir Ibrahim stated that stable telecom systems are vital for the foundation of the digital ecosystem and the economic stability of the country. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the IT Ministry.