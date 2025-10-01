GPS signal 'disruption reported' in Karachi airspace

KARACHI: A foreign airline aircraft experienced GPS signal disruption while approaching Karachi’s airspace, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the issue was reported when the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 3,000 feet before landing.

The pilot immediately informed Karachi Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the situation.

With ATC’s assistance, the aircraft landed safely on Runway 25L at Karachi Airport. Aviation sources warned that GPS signal failures could cause aircraft to deviate from their designated routes, potentially leading to accidents.

Cybersecurity specialists are warning of a dramatic increase in GPS “spoofing,” a digital attack that can deceive aircraft about their location and disrupt their onboard systems.

This new cyberthreat can cause navigational errors and lead to complications in reaching the destination.

According to the aviation advisory group OPSGROUP, there has been a 400% rise in these spoofing incidents, especially near conflict zones.

These attacks often originate from ground-based systems that transmit incorrect GPS information, aiming to confuse drones or missiles, but they are also affecting commercial airliners.

What is GPS spoofing? GPS spoofing involves sending fake GPS signals to aircraft, which can make them believe they are in a different location.

This can result in navigational errors, and while it may not directly cause a plane to crash, it can create confusion and potentially lead to more serious problems when combined with other issues.