web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 17, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Grace Van Patten reflects on teaming up with Amanda Knox for Hulu series

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actor Grace Van Patten is opening up about her experience working with Amanda Knox for the upcoming Hulu series.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Set to stream on August 20, ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ tracks Knox’s “harrowing journey after being wrongfully imprisoned for her roommate’s murder, her battle to prove her innocence and regain her freedom.”

Grace Van Patten, who stars as the 20-year-old Knox, has termed the show an “opportunity to reclaim her story.”

“What I thought was so beautiful is, everyone approached it so empathetically. No one’s the villain in the story,” the actor said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Patten revealed that she was fascinated by the story after watching her 2016 documentary.

“It was a crazy, full-circle moment for me because I do remember when this happened. And I remember watching the documentary, and it was around the same time I started acting, and I was so fascinated by the story and Amanda as a human being,” the actor said.

Read more: The Amanda Knox Case: Facts Behind the New Hulu Series

Grace Van Patten also reflected on the bond she formed with Amanda Knox during the filming of the Hulu series.

“How willing she was to talk to me and trust me, it felt very beautiful and emotional because of how people have created this narrative of her whole life,” she said.

The actor went on to hint at new details about the incident dating back to November 2007 and the following events.

“I mean, I thought I knew a good amount, and it wasn’t even close to the twists and turns that happened throughout those years. It’s new information that the public does not know — especially in that last episode,” Grace Van Patten said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.