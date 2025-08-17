Grace Van Patten reflects on teaming up with Amanda Knox for Hulu series

Actor Grace Van Patten is opening up about her experience working with Amanda Knox for the upcoming Hulu series.

Set to stream on August 20, ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ tracks Knox’s “harrowing journey after being wrongfully imprisoned for her roommate’s murder, her battle to prove her innocence and regain her freedom.”

Grace Van Patten, who stars as the 20-year-old Knox, has termed the show an “opportunity to reclaim her story.”

“What I thought was so beautiful is, everyone approached it so empathetically. No one’s the villain in the story,” the actor said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Patten revealed that she was fascinated by the story after watching her 2016 documentary.

“It was a crazy, full-circle moment for me because I do remember when this happened. And I remember watching the documentary, and it was around the same time I started acting, and I was so fascinated by the story and Amanda as a human being,” the actor said.

Grace Van Patten also reflected on the bond she formed with Amanda Knox during the filming of the Hulu series.

“How willing she was to talk to me and trust me, it felt very beautiful and emotional because of how people have created this narrative of her whole life,” she said.

The actor went on to hint at new details about the incident dating back to November 2007 and the following events.

“I mean, I thought I knew a good amount, and it wasn’t even close to the twists and turns that happened throughout those years. It’s new information that the public does not know — especially in that last episode,” Grace Van Patten said.