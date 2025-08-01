WATCH: England, India pay tribute to Graham Thorpe in final Test

Players and fans paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Graham Thorpe on the second day of the final India vs England Test at the Oval on Friday.

Thorpe, regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, took his life in August after battling depression and anxiety for several years.

The former batter played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005 and scored 16 centuries.

After retiring from cricket, Graham Thorpe took up coaching and served in different coaching roles for 12 years.

Thorpe was hospitalised in May 2022 and declared “seriously ill” when he was just 55 years old.

His wife said that the former England batter could not overcome his mental health battle despite the support of his family, and ended his life.

Read more: Former England cricketer Thorpe took his own life: family

Following his death, his family began raising money for the mental health charity Mind.

To raise awareness about mental health and to raise money for the charity, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that August 1, the second day of the final India vs England Test, will be marked as ‘A Day for Thorpey.’

The Oval rises to remember 🙏 For Thorpey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vu9DALRBh1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 1, 2025

To pay tribute to Graham Thorpe, England and India players clapped for one minute during the final Test.

The England players and fans were also seen wearing white headbands with “GT” written on them.

The England players also posed for a group photo wearing the headbands at the Oval.

Meanwhile, England took a 23-run lead in the game, after getting bowled out for 247 in their first innings on the second day of the final India vs England Test.