Friday, June 13, 2025
Grammys introduces new album cover category for 2026 show

By Web Desk
The Recording Academy has tweaked some of its rules for the 2026 Grammy Awards, including carving out a stand-alone category for best album cover.

In the latest announcement on Thursday, the Recording Academy confirmed that the best recording package and the best boxed or special limited edition package categories will be combined into the best recording package category at the Grammys 2026, whereas best album cover will spin out on its own, reported foreign media.

“The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “That entails listening carefully to our members to make sure our rules and guidelines reflect today’s music and allow us to accurately recognise as many deserving creators as possible.”

Notably, this development followed a day after pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter sparked significant discussion around what seemed like the cover of her next album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’, scheduled to come out this August.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Meanwhile, the Grammys will be held on February 1, while the nominations for the same are to be announced on November 7.

