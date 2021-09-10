Gran Turismo 7 marks culmination of the racing game franchise

The upcoming Grand Turismo 7 game will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, marking the culmination of the series.

The trailer of the racing game was shown at PlayStation Showcase 2021 event. It is slated for release on March 4 next year.

PlayStation, in its blog, mentioned that the past 25 years saw the evolution of car culture evolve and its lovers decided to start the project.

It stated that Gran Turismo 7 will be a treat for both fans and those who discover cars.

The statement mentioned that GT7’s objective was to come up with a design that represents everything about cars and the racing culture from the past 150 years.

It mentioned that Gran Turismo 7 will mark the end of the franchise and seeks to finish on a high.

“GT7 is both the culmination of the series which answers the expectations of GT fans throughout the years, and at the same time it is a title that marks a beginning of a difficult mission to contain the full breadth of car culture from the past into a single video game,” it stated.

The PS5 will allow us to take real images because of the ray tracing feature, while the games will load quickly because of its ultra-high-speed SSD.

It will provide unparalleled audio quality with the PS5 console’s 3D audio system.

The players can experience the feeling of their car’s anti-lock brake system along with wheel spins and each car’s variation of the braking resistance due to adaptive triggers through the vibrations of their DualSense wireless controller.