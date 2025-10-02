Grand Duke Henri makes big announcement day before passing throne to Prince Guillaume

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg has made a special announcement just a day before his abdication.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 2, the royal announced that a symbolic throne will be used when his eldest son, Prince Guillaume, will sworn in as the nation’s new sovereign.

“Tomorrow, the future Grand Duke Guillaume will take the oath of office before the Chamber of Deputies. During this ceremony, the throne will hold a symbolic place in this institutional act,” he shared.

Duke Henri further added, “The chosen chair comes from a series commissioned for the Great Hall of Knights of the former Berg Castle, built in the neo-Gothic style in the mid-1850s.”

The outgoing monarch went on to share that the throne has witnessed some of Luxembourg’s most important royal moments.

It was previously used by Grand Duchess Charlotte on key occasions during her reign and by Grand Duke Jean during his swearing-in on November 12, 1964.

“For this historic moment, the throne was restored and branded with the monogram of the future Grand Duke Guillaume,” the duke added.

Grand Duke Henri, who has reigned since 2000 and is set to abdicate the throne on October 3rd, announced in December that he would step down from his role in favor of his son.