Rockstar Games ends support for GTA 4 automatic save migration

Developer Rockstar Games ended support for the automatic save migration feature in Grand Theft Auto 4 on Monday.

The developer introduced an automatic scanner to the Rockstar Games Launcher when it re-released Grand Theft Auto 4 on Steam in 2020.

The scanner was aimed at removing the components of Games for Windows – Live from the PC version of the game.

Rockstar’s background scanner in the Rockstar Games Launcher would automatically scan and import legacy save files.

Gamers could also carry out the action manually any time from the launcher’s settings.

However, Rockstar Games announced it was ending support for the background automatic scanner and related features, beginning Monday, August 25, 2025.

The developer has begun removing the option to scan for GTA 4 GFWL save files from the Rockstar Games Launcher settings.

However, fans have until September 16 before the developer completes the process of removing the feature.

Following the final update, the automatic scanner will run only once and that too at the time of installing Grand Theft Auto 4.

While the publisher has not provided any explanation for the update to the settings, reports suggested that the feature might be phased out due to the lack of enough users to justify continued support.

Despite the discontinuation of the feature, GTA 4 players will still be able to migrate their GFWL save data manually.

How to access legacy files and import them?