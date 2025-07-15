web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Grand Theft Auto 4 gets major update after a decade

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

As fans await the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, an iconic GTA 4 mod has received its first major update after 11 years.

While the fourth instalment in the hit gaming franchise was released in 2008, the iCEnhancer mod greatly enhanced the game in 2011.

Created by modder Hayssam Keilany, iCEnhancer was designed to dramatically improve the game’s visual quality.

The mod is widely known for pushing the graphical limits of Rockstar Games’ 2008 game.

In the following years, several new versions were released to further enhance the fourth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

However, the updates stopped after version 3.0 in 2014, after Hayssam Keilany reportedly received backlash from the modding community.

Read more: GTA 6 fans can now add the game to Xbox Wishlist

The popular modder announced in 2019 that he was working to release another version of iCEnhancer.

After a six-year wait, Grand Theft Auto 4 players finally received iCEnhancer 4.0 on July 14, rolling out physically based lighting for the first time.

The latest version also brings faster shaders, significant enhancements to fog and cloud rendering to influence the lighting system.

Additional enhancements include more realistic skies, redesigned glass textures, and resolving compatibility issues with Windows 11.

Hayssam Keilany has dubbed the 4.0 version as the most stable and optimised release of iCEnhancer to date.

The release of the update comes as fans await the launch of GTA 6, set to release on May 26, 2026, as per a statement by Rockstar Games.

In May this year, the developer announced that the game was pushed from Fall 2025 as they needed “extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Post Views: 18
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.