Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online launched in Saudi Arabia

Rockstar Games has launched Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, July 17.

While the fifth title in the blockbuster game franchise was released globally in 2013, the developer could not launch it in Saudi Arabia and the UAE due to the countries’ rules and regulations about games.

GTA 5 and its online iteration failed to receive a clearance for a release in the two countries due to the presence of violence, sex and drug use.

Despite the strict rules, reports had said that fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise had been importing boxed copies.

Gamers also reportedly downloaded the game via PlayStation or Xbox accounts linked to other regions.

However, the game is available in Saudi Arabia and the UAE from July 17, as the countries have allowed the release under their new 21+ age rating.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has partnered with a Saudi firm, the Advanced Initiative Company, to release all of its titles in Saudi Arabia.

Advanced Initiative Company will serve as the local distributor of Grand Theft Auto 5, WWE 2K, NBA 2K and Red Dead Redemption.

Industry analysts have termed the agreement a big step towards Take-Two’s efforts to explore new markets for its games.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is gearing up for the release of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Originally scheduled for a release in Fall 2025, the developer has pushed the game to May 26, 2026.