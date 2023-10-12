GTA 6 could include realistic weather and better physics: Report

A recent report shed light on the ongoing development of Grand Theft Auto 6, the enhancement to Rockstar Games’ RAGE Engine included the improved weather system and physics.

This information signifies a significant boost in the engine’s capacity, potentially leading to a more innovative gaming experience.

The report further suggested that the upcoming version of the RAGE Engine may see improvements in the physics, as well as more realistic weather, and more enhancements to the artificial intelligence, among other features.

The prolonged wait for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 has indeed tested the patience of the dedicated fan base of the franchise. In contrast to earlier releases, where GTA titles arrived more frequently, however, it has been a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released.

While the game developer company – Rockstar Games – officially announced the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 last year, however, this time Rockstar kept its cards [related to GTA 6] close to its chest.

Nevertheless, amidst this official silence, a steady stream has started pouring leaks related to Grand Theft Auto 6, providing fans with tempting hints and glimpses of what to expect in the upcoming installment.

A recent report from Rockstar Magazine hinted that the visual experience of the – soon-to-be-launched game will exceed all of the previous versions, meanwhile, old leaks revealed the duration time of the GTA 6 development.

The report shed light on the specific improvements in the vehicle’s physics, resulting in a more realistic depiction of accidents within the game world.

Moreover, a rumor in September circulated online, claiming that Grand Theft Auto 6 might retail for $150, a price significantly higher than that of most contemporary games.