Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and announcement may be out very soon

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally about to undergo an official unveil with a trailer, according to multiple sources.

It is been years now fans have been waiting for news regarding the GTA 6 release, while rumors regarding the gameplay have been everywhere.

Rockstar Games, just shared that GTA 6 is being developed but after that, the game developer has been lip-tight related to any insight of the game.

Not long ago, Rockstar Games was hacked which resulted in leaked footage of an in-development build appearing on the internet, however, the leak was a major blow to the company and those working on the project.

A recent Bloomberg report revealed that multiple people within Rockstar Games have stated that GTA 6 is expected to be given an official announcement and the release of the game this week, with a trailer to follow in December.

Meanwhile, the trailer is expected to be released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. But unfortunately, as the sources don’t have permission to speak on the matter, they remain anonymous, and no further information was shared regarding the game or what to expect.

Further, the idea of the game launching a trailer next month could potentially coincide with The Game Awards, which is known to host major game trailers and first-time game premieres every year.

Fans of GTA have been vocal about their desire for details about the upcoming title for quite some time, to the extent that it has turned into something of a meme.

Although Rockstar Games continues to generate substantial profits from GTA Online, many players have grown weary of the title. This sentiment is understandable, especially considering that GTA 5 is now a decade old.

While Red Dead Online had the potential to keep fans engaged for a few more years, the absence of new content updates has led to a significant drop in player numbers.

In light of this, some might argue that it makes more sense for Rockstar to withhold the game’s official release date until it’s closer to launch.

Bethesda Games unveiled The Elder Scrolls 6 back in 2018, but even after the release of Starfield, the game is unlikely to launch before 2026.

The lead designer for Skyrim admitted that the early Elder Scrolls 6 reveal was a misstep and suggested that unveiling a game only six months before its release might be the best approach.

With a sequel to one of the biggest games and franchises in the works, Rockstar is likely carefully planning each step of this game’s reveal to maximize excitement and profits. While this leak could turn out to be another false alarm, at least fans won’t have to endure a lengthy wait to discover if it holds true.