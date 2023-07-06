30.9 C
Granddaughter of PPP’s Maula Bakhsh Chandio drowned in swimming pool

HYDERABAD: A girl – granddaughter of Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio from the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) – drowned in a swimming pool and subsequently lost her life, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, this tragic incident was reported from Hyderabad where a three year old granddaughter of Maula Bakhsh Chandio lost her life by drowning in a swimming pool.

The police spokesman stated that the three-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool at her residence in Hyderabad. After confirming the child’s death, the body was handed over to the family.

