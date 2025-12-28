Grandson’s wedding: Nawaz Sharif to Invite guests during Dubai stay

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, have departed for Dubai from their Jati Umra residence, ARY News reported.

The three-time former premier and the Chief Minister are scheduled to stay in Dubai for two days.

Following their stay, the duo is expected to travel to London.

Sources stated that during his visit to Dubai, Nawaz Sharif will extend wedding invitations to guests for the upcoming marriage of his grandson, Junaid Safdar.

Earlier this month it was reported that Muhammad Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is set to enter into his second marriage next month.

The wedding date has been officially confirmed, with ceremonies scheduled to take place from January 16 to 18, 2026.

Junaid Safdar will marry Shanzay Sheikh, granddaughter of senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rohail Asghar.

According to sources, the Mehndi ceremony and Valima reception will be held at Jati Umrah – residence of Sharif family – and preparations for the wedding events have already begun.

Junaid Safdar, who completed his education in the United Kingdom, is currently residing in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that Junaid Safdar was previously married in 2021 to Ayesha Saif, daughter of businessman Saif-ur-Rehman Khan. However, the marriage ended in October 2023.

Earlier, on the strict directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, authorities across the province are rigorously enforcing the “one-dish” rule at wedding events, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals for violations.

The administration has extended the law to farmhouses and grounds, treating them in the same way as wedding halls. The Chief Minister has also ordered a crackdown on the unnecessary use of loudspeakers.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza has mobilised district administration teams to monitor compliance. Special squads have been formed to ensure adherence to the one-dish policy and event timing restrictions.

All assistant commissioners have been instructed to conduct field visits in their respective areas.