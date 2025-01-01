Grant Bradburn fired on misconduct charge

Ex-head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, Grant Bradburn has lost another job as Glamorgan Cricket Club has parted ways with him over a misconduct charge.

According to the Cricinfo report, 58-year-old Grant Bradburn was removed from his position with immediate effect after being referred to the independent Cricket Regulator by the club in response to claims of inappropriate behaviour.

The club issued a statement expressing confidence that a fair and transparent process had been followed in handling the matter, emphasizing its commitment to a “zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour of any kind.”

Following an internal investigation, Glamorgan determined that Grant Bradburn’s position was untenable, and the club is now providing the necessary support to those affected by the incident.

Club chair Mark Rhydderch-Roberts reiterated the club’s commitment to ensuring a respectful and inclusive environment for everyone involved with the team.

“We are incredibly proud of our track record in making sure everyone who is involved with the club feels respected, belongs, and is treated fairly,” Rhydderch-Roberts said.

Grant Bradburn, who took charge of Glamorgan in January, had a brief tenure, overseeing the club’s victory in the 2023 Metro Bank One-Day Cup. Under his leadership, Glamorgan also finished sixth in both the County Championship’s second division and the T20 Blast South Group.

Before his stint at Glamorgan, Bradburn served as head coach of Pakistan’s national team, having joined the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2018 as an assistant coach before later being promoted to head of high-performance coaching in 2020.