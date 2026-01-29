Grant Bradburn joins Hyderabad coaching staff

Former Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn has become the latest addition to the coaching setup of Hyderabad, one of the newest franchises introduced ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

Bradburn will work as the fielding coach under newly-appointed head coach Jason Gillespie, as Hyderabad continue to build its coaching staff ahead of the historic 11th edition of the marquee league.

The franchise confirmed Bradburn’s appointment through the Kingsmen Cricket social media handle, sharing a graphic alongside an official statement.

“Leveling up every move. Hyderabad welcomes Grant Bradburn as Fielding Coach! From drills to practice, he brings world-class experience to every corner of the field,” the post read.

Hyderabad are one of the two new franchises added to the PSL roster ahead of season 11, with Sialkot Stallionz being the other new entrant.

The franchise is owned by Fawad Sarwar’s Kingsmen group and was secured through the PSL auction after the group placed the winning bid of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.25 million).

Bradburn brings significant experience to the role, having served Pakistan in multiple capacities in recent years.

The former New Zealand cricketer was appointed head coach of the Pakistan men’s national team in 2023.

Before that, Bradburn also served as Pakistan’s fielding coach from 2018 to 2020, and later moved to the National Cricket Academy, where he worked on coach development.

He has also coached internationally, having previously worked as the head coach of Scotland’s men’s team.