31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

‘Greatest middle-order batter’: Sehwag showers praise on Inzamam-ul-haq

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the greatest players. His game-changing batting approach has impressed his Indian counterpart Virender Sehwag.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Virender Sehwag, in an interview, spoke highly of Inzamam-ul-Haq. He said the latter is Asia’s “greatest middle-order” batter, not Sachin Tendulkar.

“Inzi was very sweet. Everyone talks about Sachin Tendulkar, but I believe Inzamam was Asia’s greatest middle-order batter,” he said. “Tendulkar’s league is beyond the batter’s category now; he’s high above all. But amongst all batters of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka – I haven’t seen a better batsman than Inzamam.

“In 2003 or 2004, teams used to panic when they had to score 80 runs in 10 overs, but he never really worried about it and used to play at eight runs per over on average.”

Inzamam-ul-Haq played match-winning innings throughout his career. The former captain’s strength was his calm and composure. He used to keep his side going despite the batting department struggling to score runs.

Related – Inzamam-ul-Haq gives ‘cheeky’ response to reporter on question about Sarfraz Ahmed

He played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup. Moreover, his stellar 138-run knock against Bangladesh in the third Test at Multan in 2003 is one of his most memorable ones.

Inzamam-ul-Haq played 499 international matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He scored 21,079 runs with 35 centuries and 129 fifties in his career.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.