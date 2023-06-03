‘Greatest middle-order batter’: Sehwag showers praise on Inzamam-ul-haq

Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the greatest players. His game-changing batting approach has impressed his Indian counterpart Virender Sehwag.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Virender Sehwag, in an interview, spoke highly of Inzamam-ul-Haq. He said the latter is Asia’s “greatest middle-order” batter, not Sachin Tendulkar.

“Inzi was very sweet. Everyone talks about Sachin Tendulkar, but I believe Inzamam was Asia’s greatest middle-order batter,” he said. “Tendulkar’s league is beyond the batter’s category now; he’s high above all. But amongst all batters of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka – I haven’t seen a better batsman than Inzamam.

“In 2003 or 2004, teams used to panic when they had to score 80 runs in 10 overs, but he never really worried about it and used to play at eight runs per over on average.”

#OnThisDay in 1995 – Pakistan won in Harare and become the first team to come from behind and win a three-Test series overseas.

For his 367 runs in the series, @Inzamam08 was given the Man of the Series award. pic.twitter.com/Pey2Jxwckz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2021

Inzamam-ul-Haq played match-winning innings throughout his career. The former captain’s strength was his calm and composure. He used to keep his side going despite the batting department struggling to score runs.

Related – Inzamam-ul-Haq gives ‘cheeky’ response to reporter on question about Sarfraz Ahmed

He played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup. Moreover, his stellar 138-run knock against Bangladesh in the third Test at Multan in 2003 is one of his most memorable ones.

Inzamam-ul-Haq played 499 international matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He scored 21,079 runs with 35 centuries and 129 fifties in his career.