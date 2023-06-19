Greece boat tragedy: Committee launches probe into case

ISLAMABAD: In response to the Greek ship accident, a committee established under the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commenced its investigation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the investigation committee is working under the leadership of Ahsan Sadiq, the Director General of the National Police Bureau. Moreover, the committee comprises high-ranking officials from various government departments.

Meanwhile, Faisal Nisar, Joint Secretary of the Interior and Javed Imrani, Additional Secretary of Foreign Affairs, have also been appointed as members of the committee.

The committee has formally requested to produce important records from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to aid in the investigation process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the premier constituted a high-level committee to probe into the incident.

The probe committee will collect evidence and facts regarding the people who drowned in the shipwreck to ascertain responsible persons and investigate the human trafficking aspects.

PM Sharif said in a statement that the government will table recommendations for addressing the issue through global cooperation and joint framework.

The government will also review short-term and long-term legislation to curb the issue besides envisaging laws for giving penalties to the people responsible for such kinds of incidents, he added.

The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government.

500 still missing, says UN

The UN human rights office said that up to 500 people are still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece.

The spokesman Jeremy Laurence said that large numbers of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead. He added that the appalling loss of life underscored the need to bring people smugglers to justice.

A media outlet reported that at least 298 Pakistanis died, 135 from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One estimate indicated about 400 Pakistanis were on board. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has so far confirmed that only 12 of the 78 survivors were from Pakistan.