Greece boat tragedy: count of missing Pakistanis rises

GUJRANWALA: A heartbreaking incident unfolded as the number of missing individuals in the Greece boat accident surged to 111, ARY News reported, citing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reports.

As per the FIA reports, the number of missing persons in the region has been increased to 111, the majority of the missing persons are based from Gujrat and Gujranwala.

To facilitate the identification process, the efforts are now underway to collect DNA samples from the affected families.

The FIA, along with other relevant authorities, is actively involved in coordinating the efforts to bring closure to the grieving families.

The number of registered cases in the missing persons in boat accident has increased to 31, where a total of 23 cases were registered in Gujranwala and eight in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers apprehended thirteen human smugglers, believed to be connected to the tragic incident in which seven were arrested from Gujranwala, while the remaining six were arrested from Gujarat.