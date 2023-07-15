Greece boat tragedy: Dead bodies to start arriving in Pakistan from today

DASKA: The dead bodies of the Greece boat tragedy victims will start arriving in Pakistan from today, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the dead bodies will reach Pakistan through several flights as no special flights are available to carry the dead bodies to Pakistan.

Sources said that a single flight will carry two or three dead bodies to Pakistan. The dead bodies were allowed after the DNA verification.

The dead body of the Greece Boat tragedy victim identified as Hamza will arrive in Pakistan tonight and his funeral will be offered at 9 am in Jamke Cheema, Sialkot, sources added.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang from Gujrat.

Read more: Greece boat disaster: FIA arrests ringleader of human trafficking

FIA arrested suspect Muhammad Saleem Sunyara, involved in a Greece boat tragedy that took several lives including of Pakistanis.

The suspect used to send money to his brother Muhammad Asif Sunyara through Hundi and Hawala for sending Pakistanis abroad illegally.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.