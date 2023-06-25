Greece boat tragedy: FIA arrested six human smugglers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has arrested six human smugglers in connection with the Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA Islamabad zone’s crackdown against human smugglers is underway and intelligence-based operations are being conducted for their arrest.

FIA has so far registered five cases in the Greece Boat tragedy and six human smugglers have been arrested so far from Kalar Sayeidan, Jhang, and Peshawar.

The arrested human smugglers include Tanvir, Yousaf, Junaid, Muhammad Islam, Haider Ali, and Duran Khan.

FIA officials stated that the smugglers used to send people from Pakistan to Libya and then from Libya to Greece via boat and take millions of rupees for that from youth.

Earlier, the number of missing Pakistanis from the Gujranwala region raised to 101 in the Greece boat tragedy.

The spokesperson detailed, “Amongst Pakistanis, 47 residents of Gujrat went missing in the boat disaster, 11 from Sialkot and 5 from Mandi Bahauddin. It added that DNA samples are being collected from families of the missing persons for identification purposes.

It said that 30 DNA samples were collected from 40 families of Gujranwala and Sialkot, as well 30 families of Gujrat.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people were known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.