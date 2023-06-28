Greece Boat tragedy: FIA arrests two more human smugglers

GUJRAT: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) arrested two more human smugglers in connection with the Greece Boat tragedy, ARY News reported.

Deputy Director of FIA Tariq Masood said that the two agents who sent five people to Greece and charged Rs 2.2 million were arrested in Mandi Bahauddin.

He said that so far 16 human smugglers have been arrested so far in connection with the Greece Boat tragedy.

The FIA has registered human smuggling and money laundering cases against both agents identified as Mauzam Riaz and Adnan Anwar and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Deputy Director Tariq Masood said that human traffickers residing in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.

Tariq Masood, while briefing media on the progress of probe after the Greece boat tragedy, said that 150 Pakistanis are missing in the incident. Out of 150 missing nationals, 115 belong to Gujrat, 30 from Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

He detailed that 11 human traffickers have been arrested so far and money laundering cases were lodged against them. Overall, 31 cases have been lodged against the suspects, he added.

On Friday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said in a statement in the National Assembly that there were at least 350 Pakistani victims on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, adding that 82 bodies of those aboard the boat have so far been recovered and their identification process was underway with the help of the forensic and NADRA data.