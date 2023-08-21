Greece boat crash: Final report reveals details of affected individuals

ISLAMABAD: The final conclusive report on the Greek shipwreck incident has been submitted to the Interior Ministry, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the conclusive report on the shipwreck of compatriots in the waters of Greece has been submitted to the Ministry of Interior. The report has identified 147 human smugglers based on information from families and relatives.

As per the report, following the incident, 163 cases were registered, 3 inquiries were completed, and 36 human smugglers were arrested out of these, 32 are foreign nationals during the crackdown.

The report stated that FIA compiled a list of 262 affected families, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared a list of 278 affected families. In the incident, 12 Pakistanis were rescued, and DNA samples were taken from 262 relatives.

The report mentioned that the fingerprints of 82 individuals were provided, and matches were found for 15 of the deceased. The report also revealed that the majority of the affected individuals traveled from Pakistan on E-visas, reached Libya, and then embarked on a fishing boat for Greece.