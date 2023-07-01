Greece boat tragedy: Four more Pakistanis confirmed dead

The officials have confirmed the death of four more Pakistanis belonging to Punjab’s Sarai Alamgir in the Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The officials confirmed the deaths of four more Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy. The deceased nationals were identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Shoaib Baig, Asad Baig and Mirza Mubeen who belongs to Gorian village of Sarai Alamgir.

It was learnt that the deceased youths were friends.

Moreover, more than 12 missing persons were belonging to Sialkot.

The boat, carrying an estimated 750 individuals primarily from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt, capsized on 14 June, resulting in one of the most devastating humanitarian disasters in the Mediterranean region in recent years. Out of the total number of passengers, 104 managed to survive, while the bodies of 82 victims have been recovered.

On Friday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said in a statement in the National Assembly that there were at least 350 Pakistani victims on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, adding that 82 bodies of those aboard the boat have so far been recovered and their identification process was underway with the help of the forensic and NADRA data.