Greece boat tragedy: LHC rejects bail plea of accused

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the bail application of the accused in the Greece boat tragedy case.

The accused faces two cases registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The court questioned payments allegedly collected by the accused, with the defence stating Rs2.5 million per person was gathered to help individuals travel to Italy, while the accused himself had not travelled abroad.

in today’s hearing, the Chief Justice (CJ) LHC Justice Aalia Neelum remarked that Pakistan’s reputation has suffered due to human smuggling activities. He further noted that fraudulent practices have led to international sanctions being imposed on the country.

At least 209 Pakistanis were reported among the dead in a major migrant boat disaster off the coast of Greece, according to data from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Families of missing passengers reported 181 from Pakistan and 28 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, suggesting the death toll may be higher than Greek official figures, which list 82 fatalities and 104 survivors, including 12 Pakistanis.

The vessel, a 20- to 30-metre fishing boat, reportedly carried between 400 and 750 passengers and capsized on June 14, about 80km from the southern town of Pylos.

Survivors and witnesses described overcrowding and dangerous conditions on the boat. Pakistani authorities have begun DNA sampling from 201 families to help identify victims, while 29 suspected human smugglers have been arrested in Pakistan.