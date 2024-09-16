web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Greece Golden Visa: New investment requirements unveiled

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Greece’s highly successful Golden Visa program has undergone significant changes, aiming to increase revenue and address housing shortages in the real estate market.

The program, which grants residency permits and various benefits to foreign investors, has raised the investment threshold for non-EU citizens to €800,000 in major cities or islands, and €400,000 in other areas.

Previously, a €250,000 investment or property purchase was sufficient to secure the Golden Visa. The adjustment aims to counter inflation and generate additional revenue for the national treasury.

In 2023, the program generated €2.5 billion in revenue, with 8,516 applications submitted for property purchases. Out of these, 1,802 investors received approval to buy properties.

Golden Visa holders enjoy the freedom of movement throughout the European Union, and the residency permit extends to first-degree relatives of the investor, who also receive a five-year visa. However, the Greek Ministry of Finance has clarified that purchased properties cannot be listed as “holiday homes” on platforms like Airbnb, as they must be used as permanent residences.

The changes aim to alleviate housing shortages and increase revenue for the national treasury.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.