Greece shipwreck: FIA arrests six more human traffickers

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday claimed to have arrested six more human traffickers during the ongoing countrywide crackdown linked with the migrant boat tragedy off the coast of Greece, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the FIA spokesperson said that the agency arrested six human traffickers – members of a notorious gang involved in sending Pakistanis to Europe ‘illegally’.

The suspects, according to investigation agency, were arrested from Kharian, Malkwal, Jhelum, Lahore and Gujrat. The arrested accused were identified as Aslam Darikan, Hasnain Shah, Safdar, Arshad Gujjar, Ashraf and Mumtaz Hussain.

The FIA spokesperson noted that the suspects took millions for rupees from Pakistani citizens to send them to Europe. The accused received Rs2.5 million to 2.7 million per person from a number of citizens.

“Several cases were registered against the arrested accused”, the spokesperson said, adding that the suspects had also links with the international smuggling group.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

Earlier in June, FIA Deputy Director Tariq Masood said that human traffickers residing in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.

Tariq Masood said that 150 Pakistanis are missing in the incident. Out of 150 missing nationals, 115 belong to Gujrat, 30 from Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

“Six teams are working to arrest the human smugglers. Most prime suspects are residing in Libya. National identity cards and passports of suspected human traffickers have been blocked. Human traffickers in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.”

He further said that DNA samples of 125 persons have been collected for identification purposes.