Green barred from bowling in IPL 2026 amid injury concerns

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the time being in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a managed lower-back injury, with his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), fully informed of the situation.

The 26-year-old, who became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history after being picked by KKR for INR 25.2 crore, is currently undergoing a phased recovery plan. According to a Cricket Australia spokesperson, Green has been advised to temporarily refrain from bowling as part of his rehabilitation.

“Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,” the board said. “He is rebuilding his bowling loads in India and is expected to return to bowling in around 10 to 12 days.”

The clarification comes shortly after KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane deflected questions regarding Green’s absence with the ball during their recent six-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians, suggesting the matter be directed to Cricket Australia (CA).

Despite the setback, Rahane remained optimistic about Green’s eventual return as a full all-rounder, highlighting the balance he could bring to the side.

“Once Green starts to bowl, the combination will look different,” Rahane said. “Right now, we have to assess the balance, particularly with the bowling options. Hopefully, he resumes soon so we can finalise the right combination.”

For the unversed, Cameron Green has not bowled competitively since the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this month. His workload has been carefully managed following a prolonged injury history, including a stress fracture that ruled him out of bowling for over a year between September 2024 and October 2025.