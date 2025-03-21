Green Pakistan Program: CM Punjab orders tree plantation on the Int’l Day of Forests

LAHORE: On the International Day of Forests, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to tackling environmental pollution and fostering a clean and sustainable ecosystem through tree plantation for future generations by implementing the Green Pakistan program.

Maryam Nawaz urged the public to actively participate in tree plantation efforts, underscoring the importance of planting trees without expecting immediate benefits.

In her message on the International Day of Forests, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of afforestation, stating that children should plant trees in honour of their parents and teachers.

Maryam Nawaz described forests as vital to the environment, economy, and public well-being, emphasizing that tree plantation is essential to combat the adverse effects of climate change, including pollution.

To mark the occasion, the government has set a target of planting 1.5 million saplings across the province during the spring plantation drive.

Additionally, under the “Plant for Pakistan” initiative, 4.4 million saplings will be planted, while the “Green Pakistan program” will contribute more than 3.4 million trees.

A total of 1.4 million saplings will also be planted in agro-forests throughout Punjab. Institutions such as health and education have received 5.5 million saplings for plantation efforts.

For the first time, government-owned uninhabited lands will be utilized for afforestation, with planned plantations spanning 3,700 acres near the Indus River and 1,500 acres in Ghazi Ghat and Muzaffargarh under the Green Pakistan program.

The Chief Minister on International Day of Forests also revealed plans for afforestation on the banks of the Ravi River in Lahore, the Chenab River in Gujarat, and vacant lands in Gujranwala, Changa Manga, and other locations.

Maryam Nawaz underscored that the century-old Forest Department of Punjab is being modernized with advanced technologies such as GIS remote sensing, high-resolution mapping, and drones.

These tools will enhance forest health monitoring, combat encroachments, and support wildlife protection.

Additionally, a mobile application has been introduced for overseeing field staff, and a helpline (1084) has been established to handle emergencies related to forests.

The CM also announced the upcoming activation of an intelligence system for the early detection of forest fires, ensuring a robust approach to forest preservation.

By planting millions of saplings and utilizing innovative technology, the Punjab government is taking a monumental step toward creating a cleaner, greener province by the Green Pakistan program.

The tree plantation drive is a transformative initiative aimed at addressing climate change and securing a sustainable future.