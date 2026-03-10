Balochistan launches ‘Green peoples Bus’ service in Turbat

The government of Balochistan has launched the Green Peoples Bus Service in Turbat. Officials say the service is aimed to provide residents with safe, comfortable, and efficient travel facilities while improving urban mobility across the region.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has inaugurated the Green Peoples Bus Service at the Circuit House in Turbat, making it the second city in Balochistan after Quetta to receive the modern transport system.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti described the project as a significant step toward strengthening urban transport in Balochistan.

He said the initiative would benefit not only residents of Turbat but also people across Kech District.

“This service will not only benefit residents of Turbat city but will also serve people across the entire Kech District,” Bugti said.

Sarfraz Bugti also announced that a Pink Bus Service for women would be introduced soon to ensure safer and more convenient travel for female passengers.

According to officials, the newly introduced buses are equipped with modern facilities and have a seating capacity for 37 passengers, while accommodating up to 100 passengers, including standing commuters. In the first phase, four buses have been allocated for the city.

Authorities plan to set up 18 bus stations along a 19-kilometre route connecting Turbat with nearby suburban areas. The service is expected to carry around 4,500 passengers daily.

The buses include designated seating for women, children and senior citizens, as well as wheelchair access, emergency exits, fire extinguishers and automatic hydraulic doors. Digital screens display route and bus information inside and outside the vehicles.

Officials say final decisions on routes and fares will be made after further assessment, while a proposal to offer free travel during the first two years of the service is also under consideration.