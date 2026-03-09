Green Peoples bus service launched in Turbat

The Balochistan government has officially launched the Green Peoples Bus Service in Turbat, making it the second city in the province after Quetta to receive the modern public transport system.

The initiative aimed to provide residents with safe, comfortable, and efficient travel facilities while improving urban mobility across the region.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has inaugurated the service at the Circuit House in Turbat.

The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Mir Asghar Rind, and Asim Kurd Gello, along with other representatives and government officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Bugti said the launch of the service is intended to provide citizens with modern, secure, and reliable transport facilities, easing daily commuting for residents. He described the project as a significant step toward strengthening urban transport in Balochistan.

“This service will not only benefit residents of Turbat city but will also serve people across the entire Kech District,” Bugti said, crediting provincial minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and other assembly members from Kech for their collective efforts.

Sarfraz Bugti also announced that a Pink Bus Service dedicated to women would soon be introduced to ensure safe and convenient travel for female passengers.

According to officials, the newly introduced buses are equipped with modern facilities and have seating capacity for 37 passengers, while accommodating up to 100 passengers including standing commuters. Under the initial phase of the project, four buses have been allocated for Turbat.

Authorities plan to establish 18 bus stations across the city, with the buses operating along a 19-kilometer route connecting Turbat with nearby suburban areas.

The service is expected to facilitate travel for approximately 4,500 passengers daily.

The buses include designated seating for women, children, and senior citizens, wheelchair accessibility, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and automatic hydraulic doors. Digital screens inside and outside display route and bus number information.

Officials said final decisions regarding routes and fares will be made after assessing travel distances. A proposal is under consideration to provide free travel for passengers for the first two years of the service.