‘Green Riyadh’ initiative: Construction begins on Shah Abdul Aziz Park

RIYADH: The Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh has initiated construction work on the Shah Abdulaziz Park, one of the major parks in Riyadh city. This project is part of the “Green Riyadh” initiative, aiming to enhance the city’s green spaces.

The park spans approximately 4.3 million square meters, with completion expected within 36 months.

Notable landmarks near the park include King Khalid International Airport and Princess Noora Bint Abdul Rahman University, making the park easily accessible from various parts of Riyadh.

Out of several designs submitted by four international companies, six distinct styles have been selected for the park’s layout, including, Botanical Garden, Located centrally within the park, Houses more than 200 native plant species, spans 1,000 square meters, integrating commercial buildings that blend with the park’s environment.

Meanwhile, the other design patterns include hilly areas, plateaus, and desert gardens.

The “Green Riyadh” initiative has already commenced the development of several other large parks in the city, including Al-Arooba, Al-Munsiyya, Al-Qadisya, and Al-Remal Park. Additionally, plantation efforts have begun in various valleys.

The Green Riyadh project supports the Green Saudi initiative and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to plant 10 billion trees across the Kingdom.

This ambitious project promises to transform the urban landscape of Riyadh, providing extensive green spaces for recreation and contributing to the environmental sustainability goals of the region.