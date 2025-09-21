Green Tractor Scheme draw results announced

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the second phase of the Green Tractor Scheme, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of farmers across the province.

In a draw held on Sunday, 9,500 tractors were allotted, with Maryam Nawaz personally calling some of the lucky winners to congratulate them.

During the ceremony, the Secretary of Agriculture briefed the Chief Minister on the details of the scheme. Under the Green Tractor Scheme, farmers who own seven acres or more are eligible to receive tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower.

High-power tractors come with a government subsidy of Rs1 million, while medium-power tractors (50–65 horsepower) receive a subsidy of Rs500,000. In total, the scheme will provide 20,000 tractors to farmers across Punjab.

The response to the programme has been overwhelming. Out of 734,000 applications, 282,000 farmers were found eligible for the draw.

Significantly, almost 98 percent of applicants opted for locally manufactured tractors, reflecting strong confidence in domestic production and a boost for the local industry.

Adding a personal touch to the event, Maryam Nawaz made phone calls to several successful applicants.

With the Green Tractor Scheme, the Punjab government aims not only to provide subsidies but also to ensure that modern machinery reaches the hands of hardworking farmers.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that this initiative reflects her government’s commitment to directly support the farming community, helping secure a more prosperous future for Punjab’s agriculture.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched the ‘CM Punjab Wheat Incentive Program’, which includes a scheme to provide 1,000 free tractors to wheat farmers.

Under the Punjab free tractors scheme, 55-horsepower tractors will be given free of cost to 1,000 successful farmers, who were selected through a digital balloting process. The first tractor was awarded to Kausar Parveen, a female farmer from Bahawalnagar.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally congratulated the successful farmers, including Muhammad Iqbal from Jhang and Salman Ahmed from Mandi Bahauddin.