Punjab green tractors programme dedline extended

The Punjab Agriculture Department has extended the deadline for successful farmers under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors Programme Phase-III to receive their allotment letters and deposit their share of the payment until 31 March 2026.

According to a spokesperson of the Agriculture Department, farmers who have been declared successful under the Green Tractors programme have been instructed to collect their allotment letters and submit the required amount before the revised deadline.

The spokesperson said that if the payment is not deposited within the stipulated period, the opportunity will be immediately offered to farmers included on the waiting list.

Farmers seeking further guidance have been advised to contact the relevant offices of the agriculture (Extension) Department Punjab or call the agricultural helpline at 0800-17000.