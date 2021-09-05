Green visa: UAE launches new residency guidelines for foreigners

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a plan to ease residency rules for expatriates in a push to boost the economy for attracting investment and foreign residents and capital.

A new visa has been announced by the UAE authorities to allow foreigners to work in the country without being sponsored by an employer through ‘Green Visa’.

The move was taken to make a shift from the issuance of limited visas to the foreigners who were tied to their employment, whereas, a long-term residency was difficult to obtain in the UAE.

The Green visa holders will be able to work without company sponsorship, whereas, the foreigners could also sponsor their parents and children up to 25 years old.

READ: NOW YOU CAN GO TO UAE ON VISIT VISA BUT KNOW THESE THINGS BEFORE FLYING

Green visas are work permits with residency for pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals, whereas, the freelance visa will enable people to work independently.

The foreigners holding green visas can sponsor their sons’ visas till they turn 25 as previously, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18 besides allowing the expatriates to sponsor their parents.

Moreover, the UAE government announced to allow the people to stay in the country for up to 180 days if they have lost their jobs.

READ: HERE IS THE LIST OF 70 COUNTRIES BEING ALLOWED TO GET UAE ON ARRIVAL VISA

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi said, “It targets highly skilled individuals, investors, business people, entrepreneurs, as well exceptional students and postgraduates.”

The UAE government took a series of decisions to diversity its economy and reduce reliance on oil.

The country had launched a 10-year “Golden Visa” in 2019 to attract wealthy individuals and highly skilled workers.