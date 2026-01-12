Greenland rejects US takeover 'under any circumstance': govt

Greenland’s government on Monday said it could not accept a US takeover of the Arctic island under “any circumstance”, after US President Donald Trump said that the United States would take the territory “one way or the other”.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to bring the island under US control, arguing that the Danish autonomous territory is crucial for national security.

“The US has once again reiterated its desire. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance,” the Greenlandic government said in a statement.

On Sunday, Trump warned that if the US didn’t takeover, “Russia or China will, and I’m not letting that happen”.

The US leader said he would be open to making a deal with the Danish self-governing island, “but one way or the other, we’re going to have the Territory.”

Last week, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement with Denmark to show their backing for Copenhagen and Arctic island against Trump.

“On the basis of the very positive declaration from the six NATO member states regarding Greenland, the Government of Greenland will intensify efforts to ensure that the defence of Greenland is carried out within NATO,” Monday’s statement said.

“Greenland will always be part of the Western defence alliance,” the government added.

Denmark and other European allies have voiced shock at Trump’s threats over the strategic island, which has been home to a US military base since World War II.

A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland gained home rule 26 years later and is contemplating eventually loosening its ties with Denmark. Polls show that Greenland’s people strongly oppose a US takeover.

European commissioner says US military takeover of Greenland would be end of NATO

Earlier, The European Union can help provide security for Greenland, should Denmark request it, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space said, warning that a U.S. military takeover of Greenland would be the end of NATO.