Green’s ‘Chucking’ gesture Sparks fresh debate over Usman Tariq’s action

Australian batter Cameron Green appeared to be making a gesture widely interpreted as an accusation of “chucking” after being dismissed by Usman Tariq during the second T20I played in Lahore.

Green was batting confidently before being dismissed for 35 runs in Usman Tariq’s very first over. The breakthrough came when Shadab Khan completed a catch off Tariq’s delivery, ending Green’s innings and giving Pakistan a crucial wicket.

As Green walked back towards the pavilion, cameras caught him making a gesture widely interpreted as an accusation of chucking, a moment that quickly drew attention from fans and commentators alike.

This, however, is not the first time Usman Tariq has faced such allegations. In the past, questions were raised over his bowling action, prompting him to undergo official testing.

Following laboratory analysis, his action was cleared and deemed legal.

Earlier, while defending his action in an interview, Usman explained that his bowling action falls within the ICC’s permitted 15-degree elbow extension limit. He added that due to two specific angles in his elbow, fully straightening his arm is naturally not possible, which can sometimes create misconceptions.

Usman Tariq further stated that whenever a spinner is accused of chucking or throwing, the best response is to undergo laboratory testing and work on improving the action if needed. He revealed that he has already undergone two official tests in Pakistan, both of which cleared his action without requiring any modification.

“I was confident from the beginning that I don’t throw the ball,” Usman had said, while advising critics to understand the game better before passing judgment on a player’s technique.

The incident involving Green’s gesture has once again brought the issue into the spotlight, but for now, Usman Tariq’s action remains officially cleared.