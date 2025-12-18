Greg Biffle: Plane owned by NASCAR star crashes in NC

At Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, a small aircraft crashed on Thursday while attempting a landing. Greg Biffle, a veteran National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) driver who won 19 Cup Series races during his 20-year career, was the owner of the aircraft, according to tail number data.

The aircraft, a Cessna C550 with the tail number N257BW, is registered to an LLC named GB Aviation Leasing, as per Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data. In fact, the flight data demonstrated that the aircraft swiftly returned for the attempted landing after taking off from the Statesville airport.

Brad Panovich, Broadcast, Digital, and Consulting Meteorologist, confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Update… This was the flight path of the Cessna 550 Citation that took off from Statesville airport and immediately turned around and tried to land. It did crash on that landing attempt back at the airport. More—”

Update..This was the flight path of the Cessna 550 Citation that took off from Statesville airport and immediately turned around and tried to land. It did crash on that landing attempt back at the airport. More–>https://t.co/kAMeQu1QQM pic.twitter.com/rBeME1bX8o — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 18, 2025

The flaming wreckage of a jet with an identical tail number may be seen on a video reportedly recorded at the scene.

The Statesville Regional Airport verified an “aircraft incident” in a statement released on Thursday morning. According to the airport, a team from the FAA is on its way to look into the crash, which occurred at 10:15 a.m. local time.

Notably, as of the initial publishing of this item at 12:20 p.m. EST, no details regarding the pilot or any possible passengers had been made public.