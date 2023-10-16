Grenade attack kills woman in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: At least one woman dead and six others sustained injuries in a Grenade attack in Karachi’s Liyari, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Aagra Taj colony Lyari where unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade into a three-storey building.

The police spokesperson said that the attack injured six people and they have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

Furthermore, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken notice of the grenade attack and summoned a report from the SSP city.

Earlier, in a shooting incident that came to light from Karachi’s Liyari Rexer line area, in which a customs officer was reportedly murdered by unknown armed assailants.

ARY News acquired the CCTV footage of the incident, which showed that two unknown suspects dressed in Shalwar Kameez on a two-wheeler 70cc motorcycle passing through the street, the person sitting behind the rider was wearing a helmet.

The police officials stated that the customs officer caught five bullets in the attack while confirming that the incident was not a robbery attempt but a targeted killing.

As per the police statement, the victim’s mobile phone was found, meanwhile, the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to personal enmity, however, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case to nab the culprits.

The police stated that the case would be registered after the completion of the deceased’s religious rituals.