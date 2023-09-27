Grenade attack on DSP vehicle in Kurram

KURRAM, KP: Unidentified assailants carried out a grenade attack on the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified assailants hurled two hand grenades at the DSP’s vehicle in Kurram’s Sateen area. Fortunately, DSP along with six policemen escaped unhurt in the grenade attack.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene. Police told the media that a case was lodged against the grenade attack and an investigation was launched.

Earlier in the month, Islamabad police seized a suspicious bag containing hand grenades, pistol and Red Zone map from the area in the vicinity of the Secretariat police station.

Related: Hand grenade attack on former minister’s residence in Quetta

A suspicious bag containing hand grenades, pistol, bullets and a map of Red Zone buildings was seized by Islamabad police.

The ICT spokesperson said that the teams are inspecting the recovered arms and ammunition. The recovered arms include three hand grenades, two magazines, 50 bullets and a pistol.

Additionally, a map of Red Zone building was also recovered. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been summoned to the scene and clearance operation was being conducted in the area.