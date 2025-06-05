Greta Thunberg shares update on ‘Madleen ship’ as it approaches Gaza despite Israeli threats

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is aboard the Madleen ship, part of a Freedom Flotilla Coalition mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza amid a three-month Israeli blockade,

The vessel, carrying 12 activists, is approaching Gaza despite threats from Israeli forces, following a failed attempt last month when the coalition’s ship, Conscience, was damaged in a drone attack.

Thunberg emphasized the urgency of the mission, stating, “The risk of silence and inaction is far more deadly than this mission.”

Thunberg, leveraging her global platform, underscored the moral imperative to act against what she described as a “live-streamed genocide” and war crimes by Israel.

She highlighted the mission’s goal to break the siege, open a humanitarian corridor, and deliver critical aid to Gaza. “When our complicit governments fail to step up, it falls on us to do so,” Thunberg said, noting that the presence of activists aims to show the world has not forgotten Palestine.

The Madleen mission, launched after the coalition regrouped in Malta, reflects a renewed effort to address Gaza’s dire humanitarian crisis, with the group determined to persist despite previous setback.

On the other hand, the Israeli military warned it will take measures against the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as a vessel chartered by the activist group approaches Gaza to protest Israel’s blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

When asked about the vessel by British newspaper The Times, Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said, “For this case as well, we are prepared.”

“We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly,” he said, without offering details.

Freedom Flotilla responds to ‘threat’ by Israel

International activists on the Madleen have condemned Israel’s “declared intent to attack” their vessel as it crosses the Mediterranean en route to Gaza, the AFP news agency reports.

In a statement, the activist coalition said it “strongly condemns Israel’s declared intent to attack Madleen”, calling it a “threat”.

“Madleen carries humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct challenge to Israel’s illegal, decades-long blockade, and ongoing genocide” in Gaza, the group said.

Israel’s military has said it is ready to “protect” its seas and that it was “prepared” for the arrival of the boat.

The Madleen is carrying medical supplies, flour, rice, baby formula, nappies, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, crutches and children’s prosthetics for the people of Gaza.