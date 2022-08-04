Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo’s role in season 19 will be limited

Hollywood actor Ellen Pompeo’s role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the upcoming season 19 of the superhit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will be limited.

A report by Good Morning America stated that the actor will be seen in eight episodes of the upcoming season. However, she will stay as the show’s executive producer.

The finale of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy came with a shocking twist. Dr. Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson, resigned as the chief of surgery. Meredith Grey agreed to replace her as interim chief of surgery.

Her role was limited in most of the 17th season too where her character went into a Covid-19 coma.

The production of season 19 starts this week.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running scripted primetime show and the longest scripted primetime series carried by ABC. It is about interns’ journey to becoming the best doctors by making life-changing decisions and being part of heartwrenching stories.

Apart from Ellen Pompeo, the show’s cast includes Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, Sandra Oh, Jesse Williams, Justin Chambers, Eric Dane, Kate Walsh, Sara Ramirez, Chandra Wilson, T.R. Knight, Camilla Luddington, Jessica Capshaw, Isaiah Washington, Sarah Drew, Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Chyler Leigh, Giacomo Gianniotti, James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary, Christina Ricci and others.

Moreover, new stars are cast as interns in the show. Alexis Floyd will play the role of Simone Griffins. Niko Terho will play Lucas Adams. Midori Francis and Adelaide Kane are cast as Mika Yasuda and Jules Millin.

Daniel “Blue” Kwan’s character will be played by Harry Shum Jr.

