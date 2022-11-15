Grey’s Anatomy fans ‘done with the show’

Fans of the medical drama show “Grey’s Anatomy” have said they will not watch the show after the departure of protagonist Dr Medith Grey.

The audience saw Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) having doubts about the choices she took in the medical field. After working for 19 years at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, she finally emails her resignation after her home got destroyed in a fire in the 16th episode of season 19.

She leaves Seattle and lands a job in Alzheimer’s research in Boston. The promo saw her being given a proper sendoff by her friends and co-workers.

Her fans and admirers have stated that the show is incomplete without her. They said that they will not watch the drama if her character is written off.

“Meredith means no Grey’s, I’m done,” a fan wrote on Instagram. Another stated, “You can’t have Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith Grey.”

A third stated that “It’s not Grey’s Anatomy with Meredith Grey. She made this show what it is.”

It is pertinent to mention that Good Morning America had reported that the actor’s role will be limited in the 19th season, adding that she would appear in eight episodes. It was also limited in the 17th season too where her character went into a Covid-19 coma.

However, she would stay as the show’s executive producer and narrate the episodes.

