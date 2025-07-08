Eiza González, Timothée’s ex, comforts Grigor Dimitrov after Wimbledon blow

LONDON: Mexican actress Eiza González, who was previously in a relationship with Timothée Chalamet, has written an emotional message of support for her current boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov was forced to retire from his fourth-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships due to a right pectoral muscle injury.

Grigor Dimitrov, who was seeded 19th at Wimbledon, had been performing strongly in the tournament.

He started with straight-sets victories over Yoshihito Nishioka, Corentin Moutet, and Sebastian Ofner.

In the fourth round, he faced World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and took the first two sets 6-3, 7-5 before injury struck.

At 2-2 in the third set, Grigor Dimitrov suddenly clutched his chest and had to stop. Despite receiving medical attention, he eventually retired from the match, ending his promising run at Wimbledon.

Eiza González, who was present in the stands during his matches, shared her heartfelt feelings on social media. “Love of my life. I couldn’t be more proud of you. You’re BEYOND outstanding,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger… You’re a winner. We all saw it. And you’ll do it again. I love you @grigordimitrov.”

Eiza González, who was previously linked to Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet, confirmed her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov earlier this year.

The two were first seen together during the Madrid Open in April 2025, and their romance became public in May when Eiza celebrated Dimitrov’s birthday with a touching tribute.

Read More: What forced Grigor Dimitrov to retire mid-match against Sinner?

This public show of affection comes after Eiza González’s high-profile past relationship with Timothée Chalamet, drawing attention from both the sports and entertainment worlds.

Despite his exit from Wimbledon, Grigor Dimitrov’s strong performance and Eiza González’s emotional support have made headlines, with fans praising their bond and hoping for Dimitrov’s quick recovery.