Grok image generation only available for THESE users

Elon Musk’s AI company, X, has restricted the controversial Grok image-generation feature to paying subscribers only, following intense criticism from around the world.

The tool had drawn widespread condemnation for allowing users to generate sexualized and explicit images of women and children.

AI Tool Draws International Criticism

Previously, Grok’s image-generation feature was available to anyone on X, with daily limits. Users could upload images and ask the AI to modify them or create sexualized or inappropriate versions.

The feature quickly became a tool for non-consensual images of children, public figures, actors, and models, sparking concern from multiple governments.

In response, X announced that only paying subscribers would now have access to generate and edit images on the platform. The restrictions, however, do not apply to the standalone Grok app, which continues to allow image creation without a subscription at the time of publication.

Elon Musk and X have publicly condemned the misuse of Grok for creating inappropriate content and reiterated that violations of platform rules would be treated the same as posting illegal content.

UK demands answers from Grok over AI misuse

On January 05, 2026, Britain demanded Elon Musk’s social media site X explain how its AI chatbot Grok was able to produce undressed images of people and sexualised images of children, and whether it was failing in its legal duty to protect users.

Grok said on Friday lapses in safeguards had resulted in “images depicting minors in minimal clothing” on X, saying it was urgently fixing them.

British media regulator Ofcom said it was aware of “serious concerns” raised about the feature.

“We have made urgent contact with X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to comply with their legal duties to protect users in the UK,” a spokesperson said.

Grok said on Friday: “xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely.”

Creating or sharing non-consensual intimate images or child sexual abuse material, including sexual deepfakes created by artificial intelligence, is illegal in Britain.

In addition, tech platforms have a duty to take steps to stop British users encountering illegal content and take it down when they become aware of it.

The request comes after ministers in France reported X to prosecutors and regulators over the disturbing images, saying in a statement on Friday the “sexual and sexist” content was “manifestly illegal”.