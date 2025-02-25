Grok’s latest update: What you need to know

xAI’s latest Grok update is making waves, with the standalone Grok app seeing a huge spike in downloads. It is up 10 times in just one week after the launch of Grok 3.

Along with this, the daily active users of the app jumped fivefold. However, the real test for Grok’s success will come in the coming months once the excitement around the launch settles down and users can better evaluate the new features.

The Grok update introduces the Grok 3 model, which xAI claims to be the most advanced AI system available.

This update is designed to push more users to sign up for X Premium, which gives access to the latest AI tools.

X has also introduced a new SuperGrok tier that offers access to all the newest functions of the Grok system.

One of the most exciting aspects of this latest Grok update is the voice mode feature, which is now available for top-paying X Premium customers.

This allows users to speak their questions aloud to Grok and hear responses through an AI-generated voice.

This new addition to the Grok update makes it easier and more interactive for users to engage with the AI chatbot.

In addition to the new features, Grok now has a fresh logo, which is currently the primary one displayed on its profile on X.

This is just one of the several logo variants that users may encounter across the platform.

While Grok’s growth is promising, it’s important to remember that xAI’s AI efforts are up against major players like Meta and OpenAI, who already have a bigger user base and more powerful models.

Despite this, Elon Musk is pushing forward, with hopes of integrating Grok into government processes to increase efficiency.

Whether that can keep Grok relevant long-term remains to be seen, especially as competitors continue to release more advanced AI systems.