Groom collapses on stage due to ‘loud dj music’, dies

A groom reportedly collapsed on the podium after feeling uneasy with the DJ music’s high decibel blasting at his wedding ritual in India’s Bihar state.

As per an Indian media report, the incident occurred when the groom Surendra Kumar and his bride exchanged garlands and performed other rituals on the stage.

The groom kept complaining about the deafening sound of the DJ playing at his wedding procession, but it made no difference.

Later, as the Varmala ceremony ended, Surendra tumbled on the stage, after which he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The doctors at the hospital referred to take the groom to another hospital for further treatment but the groom couldn’t hold on to his life during the shifting process and died on the way.

