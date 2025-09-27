Groom’s father arrested after niece killed by aerial firing in wedding

KARACHI: A 17-year-old girl was tragically killed on Friday night during celebratory aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

The victim, identified as Fatima Ahmed, was attending her cousin’s wedding when she was struck in the neck by a bullet allegedly fired by her uncle — the groom’s father — during the celebrations.

According to SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, the accused, Nisar Gul, opened fire into the air during his son Huzaifa’s wedding festivities. One of the bullets fatally hit his niece.

Police said the firing took place inside the house, and the bullet hit Fatima either during or shortly after the ceremony.

Rescue officials reached the spot, and shifted Fatima’s body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Investigations are underway to determine whether others were involved in the aerial firing during the event.