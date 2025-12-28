Groom killed by aerial firing during wedding in Khyber

Khyber: A groom was killed and another person injured due to celebratory aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Sur Kamar area of Jamrud town, where wedding celebrations turned into mourning due to aerial firing.

According to police and local sources, the groom, identified as Asad Afghani, was struck in the chest by a bullet fired during aerial firing allegedly carried out by his relatives.

Asad died on the spot, while another man, identified as Irfan, sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they took immediate action upon receiving information about the incident. Police arrested the accused, identified as Ismatullah, within hours, and registered a First Information Report (FIR). Evidence was collected from the scene, and further investigation is underway, Jamrud police said.

Authorities warned against aerial firing at public events, calling it a dangerous and illegal practice that continues to claim innocent lives.

Earlier, a 17-year-old girl was killed during celebratory aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

The victim, identified as Fatima Ahmed, was attending her cousin’s wedding when she was struck in the neck by a bullet allegedly fired by her uncle — the groom’s father — during the celebrations.

According to SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, the accused, Nisar Gul, opened fire into the air during his son Huzaifa’s wedding festivities. One of the bullets fatally hit his niece.

Police said the firing took place inside the house, and the bullet hit Fatima either during or shortly after the ceremony.