Khanewal groom reaches polling station to cast his vote

As polling during the by-elections on eight NA and three Punjab Assembly seats started, a groom-to-be from Khanewal grabbed headlines for a very special reason. Ahead of his wedding, he was spotted at the polling station in PP-209 to cast his vote.

As per details, a groom-to-be along with the participants of the wedding reached polling station no 17 to cast his vote during the by-election on PP-209 Khanewal.

Talking to ARY News, the groom-to-be said he first he will cast his vote in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and then will leave for his wedding ceremony.

It may be noted that polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly (NA) seats and three seats of the Punjab Assembly is underway amid strict security.

The polling started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm.

The federal government wanted to delay the by-elections for at least the next 90 days as it said that security personnel were busy in flood relief works, while there were also reports of terrorist activities during the polls.

But the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — despite two letters from the Ministry of Interior — rejected the suggestion of delaying the by-polls and asked the relevant authorities to beef up the security.

